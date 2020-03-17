McDonald’s stopping dine-in service

WKRG News 5
by: CNN Newsource
Mobile, Ala. (CNN) — McDonald’s announced Monday that it will only serve customers through drive-thru, walk-in takeout or delivery amid Coronavirus concerns