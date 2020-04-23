McDonald’s offering free meals to first responders and healthcare workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McDonald’s is saying ‘Thank You’ to first responders and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic with free meals.
As a small token of our appreciation, we’re giving away free Thank You meals to our frontline heroes. Stop by a participating McDonald’s from 4/22 – 5/5 and we’ll take care of the rest.*McDonald’s
Breakfast Options: comes with Hash Browns on the side and any size drink or coffee.
- Egg McMuffin®
- Chicken McGriddles®
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit.
Lunch/Dinner Options: comes complete with small French Fries on the side and any size drink.
- Double Cheeseburger
- 6 Piece Chicken McNuggets®
- Filet-O-Fish®.
Visit McDonalds.com for more information about this promotion.
