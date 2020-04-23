McDonald’s offering free meals to first responders and healthcare workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McDonald’s is saying ‘Thank You’ to first responders and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic with free meals.

As a small token of our appreciation, we’re giving away free Thank You meals to our frontline heroes. Stop by a participating McDonald’s from 4/22 – 5/5 and we’ll take care of the rest.*

McDonald’s

Breakfast Options: comes with Hash Browns on the side and any size drink or coffee.

  • Egg McMuffin®
  • Chicken McGriddles®
  • Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit.

Lunch/Dinner Options: comes complete with small French Fries on the side and any size drink.

  • Double Cheeseburger
  • 6 Piece Chicken McNuggets®
  • Filet-O-Fish®.
McDonald’s Thank You Meals

Visit McDonalds.com for more information about this promotion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

