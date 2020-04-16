Mayor: Thousands of COVID-19 test kits to be delivered to Mobile hospitals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced on Twitter Thursday the city is delivering thousands of coronavirus test kits to local hospitals. The test kits would be used to test doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

Stimpson wrote in his tweet, “We are delivering thousands of test kits to our local hospitals so that they may be used to test doctors, nurses and other health care professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.”

The mayor tweeted 1,200 test kits would go to USA Health, 1,000 test kits to Infirmary Health, and 1,000 test kits to Providence Hospital. The mayor said Springhill Medical Center told him they currently have an adequate supply of test kits for their employees.

The mayor announced Tuesday, the city of Mobile had obtained 6,000 coronavirus test kits. 1,000 N95 masks were also donated to the city from Yahir Netanyahu, the son of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mayor Stimpson tweeted Thursday, they delivered N95 protective masks and gloves to Franklin Primary Health Center, and would be donating test kits.

Hallelujah! Today we received an unexpected gift from an old friend. Yahir Netanyahu, the son of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, donated 1,000 N95 masks to the City of Mobile. pic.twitter.com/tX8ZU8g9bN — Mayor Sandy Stimpson (@MayorStimpson) April 15, 2020

