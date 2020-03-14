Mayor Stimpson Updates City Response to COVID-19

Unedited press release from City of Mobile

MOBILE – Mayor Sandy Stimpson today announced a series of action steps the City of Mobile is taking as part of its rapid response to the COVID-19 virus.

As of Saturday, there have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, including one in Baldwin County, but currently no confirmed cases in the City of Mobile. It is expected that positive cases may emerge in the coming days.

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday declared a State of Emergency and announced the closing of public schools across Alabama from March 18 through April 6. The Alabama Department of Public Health has recommended the cancellation of all large gatherings of more than 500 people.

“Our foremost concern is the health and safety of our citizens. As of today, we have had no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but we expect that will change. Our goal is to limit and slow the spread of this virus, while minimizing the impact on our citizens,” said Mayor Stimpson. “While we are taking every appropriate step, we are counting on citizens to use their common sense and good judgement. Mobilians are known for their compassion and resilience, and I am confident that spirit will prevail.”

Mayor Stimpson will conduct a media briefing on Monday to update citizens on the latest developments. The time and location will be provided Sunday.

City Government

Mobile City Hall remains fully active including all City departments. First responders including Mobile Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue are continuing to respond to any and all calls for service. Garbage and trash service is continuing on schedule.

City offices remain open, although access to some offices may be limited. The City is making efforts to limit contact and reduce large group meetings. The City is working closely with Mobile County to minimize risk to citizens who visit Government Plaza. Residents are encouraged to access City services online via the City’s website at www.cityofmobile.org if at all possible.

All city employees will report to work on their regular schedule until further notice. Mayor Stimpson has suspended all non-essential travel for city employees.

Mobile Police Department

The Mobile Police Department remains fully active and responding to any and all calls for service.

MPD is urging citizens to use caution and not gather in large groups in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19. MPD encourages people not to block public streets or intersections, as such activities may create a public safety risk.

If you have an emergency, please call 9-1-1. You can reach the Police non-emergency operator at (251) 208-7211.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Department

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department remains fully active and responding to any and all calls for service.

Citizens in need of transport or treatment for non-life threatening conditions (for example, fever or cough) should use personal vehicles or private ambulance services. For emergency or life-threatening situations, including shortness of breath or inability to catch your breath, please call 9-1-1.

It is imperative that we keep our paramedics in service by minimizing unnecessary contact, so they may be available to respond to life-threatening situations.

Mobile Parks and Recreation

The City will close all Senior and Community Centers starting Monday, March 16, until April 6. The schedule will be reassessed at that time.

The City will adjust its meal program for pick-up and delivery under the following schedule:

· Seniors

o Connie Hudson Center – Café will provide $7.00 meals for pick-up from 12:30-1:30pm – to reserve a meal please call

o SAIL – Nutritional Meals – We will deliver meals to all C1 and C2 participants starting on Monday.

· Youth Programs

o A limited number of meals will be provided on a first come first serve basis for pick-up between 3-4 pm at the following locations:

· Figures

· Sullivan

· Seals

· Hope

· Hillsdale

· Laun

· Stotts

· Mitternight

· Rickarby

· Springhill

The Department is postponing all events for the month of March until further notice.

During this period of social distancing, Parks and Recreation encourages residents to take advantage of its outdoor recreation amenities. City parks, walking trails, athletic courts, fields and playgrounds remain open and available to the public. The City asks residents to use outdoor spaces thoughtfully and in accordance with public health guidelines.

Public events

All permitted public events have been cancelled through April 6. However, we understand that some citizens may want to congregate in small groups. In those cases, the City encourages social distancing.

Large gatherings not only put the community at risk for spreading COVID-19, they also put city staff at greater risk at a time when they are needed most. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 only works, if we all work together.

Courts

All in-person judicial proceedings and appearances in Alabama are suspended through April 16, according to an order by the Alabama State Supreme Court.

The order applies to in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in Alabama: Circuit, district, juvenile, municipal probate and appellate courts.

Schools

The City remains in communication and coordination with the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS), private schools and local higher education institutions.

Each school will be communicating directly with families on the steps and resources that will be provided to support ongoing student learning.

Boards and commissions

No current changes to meeting schedules for city boards and commissions including the Mobile Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment, Architectural Review Board and the Mobile Historic Development Commission. Guidelines for these meetings remain under review and may be subject to change in the coming days.

Elections

Secretary of State John Merrill said Friday the March 31 primary runoff election will continue as scheduled.

Mobile Public Library

As of now, all Mobile Public Library locations remain open as scheduled, but may be subject to change in the coming days.

· The Afternoon of Stars with the Mobile Opera scheduled for March 15 at the Ben May Main Library has been canceled.

· The 2020 Mobile Literary Festival scheduled for March 21 at the Ben May Main Library has been canceled.

Mobile Cruise Terminal

Carnival Cruise Line has temporarily paused their cruises, effective today through April 9. The Carnival Fantasy is scheduled to return to the Port of Mobile on Saturday, and will not sail again until April 10.

Meetings and Conventions

Visit Mobile is diligently working with all incoming groups regarding previously scheduled meetings and conventions. Visit Mobile will send out a complete calendar on Monday.

WAVE Transit

Public transportation through WAVE Transit System is continuing on its regular schedule, but may be subject to change in the coming days.

Museums

The Mobile Museum of Art, Mobile History Museum, GulfQuest Maritime Museum, Mobile Botanical Gardens and the Exploreum will be closed until April 6. The schedule will be reassessed at that time.

Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center

· Alabama Rural Water – March 14-18, rescheduled to July 6-9, 2020.

· Alpha Phi Alpha – March 18-22, rescheduled to July 18-20, 2020.

· Jack & Jill Le Beautillion – March 22 rescheduled to May, 2020.

· Taste of Mobile – March 25 – will be rescheduled

· Southern Conference on Language Teaching – March 25-28, rescheduled to March 22-25, 2023.

· The Volleyball Association – April 12-20, will be rescheduled

· Alabama Water Environmental Association – April 5-8, rescheduled to August 2-5, 2020.

· CNC Catastrophe and National Claims Conference – April 21-23, rescheduled to Feb. 17-19, 2021

Mobile Civic Center

· Applause Talent – March 13-15, rescheduled to 2021

· Deep South Cheer – March 21, rescheduled to 2021

· Chamber Health Fair – Mar 24-26, postponing to future date

· Azalea Trail Run – Mar 27-28, canceled.

· WWE Wrestling – March 19, canceled

Saenger Theater

· Jake Owen – March 19, canceled

· Platinum National Dance Competition – March 20-22, rescheduled to 2021

· Buddy Guy & Kenny Way Shepherd – March 24, postponing to future date

· Jason Isbell – March 28, postponing to future date

· Baby Shark- April 21, postponing to future date

Mobile County EMA

The City is in active contact with administrators for the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency.

Social Services

The City is engaging with local non-profits and service providers to make sure that citizens have access to needed resources.

For information regarding shelters, food pantries, help with utilities and other social needs, call 2-1-1.

311

Mobile-311 is continuing service during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Please remember to call 9-1-1 only for life-threatening emergencies. For everything else, call our non-emergency number, 251-208-5311 or 3-1-1.

Mobile City Council

The Mobile City Council will conduct its regularly scheduled meeting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Council meetings are live streamed on the City’s website at www.cityofmobile.org.