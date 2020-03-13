Mayor Stimpson calling for St. Patrick’s Day parade, street party cancellation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Following the address from Gov. Kay Ivey this evening regarding the novel coronavirus in Alabama, Mayor Sandy Stimpson is asking “organizers to cancel this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and street party.”

Following the Governor’s action today, I’ve asked organizers to cancel this weekend’s St Patrick’s Day parade & street party in Mobile. — Mayor Sandy Stimpson (@MayorStimpson) March 13, 2020

We have reached out to the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, the organization that puts on the parade. A rep told us their decision is “currently under consideration.”

We have also reached out to Callaghan’s, which hosts the street party. We were told a manager would call us back.

Meanwhile, while the O’Daly’s festivities were not specifically mentioned in the mayor’s Tweet, organizers there announced they are rescheduling their St. Patrick’s Day event. See below.

