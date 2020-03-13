Mayor Stimpson calling for St. Patrick’s Day parade, street party cancellation

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Following the address from Gov. Kay Ivey this evening regarding the novel coronavirus in Alabama, Mayor Sandy Stimpson is asking “organizers to cancel this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and street party.”

We have reached out to the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, the organization that puts on the parade. A rep told us their decision is “currently under consideration.”

We have also reached out to Callaghan’s, which hosts the street party. We were told a manager would call us back.

Meanwhile, while the O’Daly’s festivities were not specifically mentioned in the mayor’s Tweet, organizers there announced they are rescheduling their St. Patrick’s Day event. See below.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories