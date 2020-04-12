Mayor Sandy Stimpson proclaims the Easter Bunny to be essential

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In the spirit of Easter, Mayor Stimpson has proclaimed the Easter Bunny as essential amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the proclamation signed by the mayor himself:

