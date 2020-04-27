Mayor Releases Draft ‘Recover Pensacola’ Plan for COVID-19 Reopening in the City of Pensacola

Unedited press release from the City of Pensacola

Mayor Grover Robinson released a draft “Recover Pensacola” plan today with a framework for reopening the City of Pensacola safely and beginning to restore the local economy and businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The draft plan is subject to change based on guidance from the State of Florida, and it is designed to be easily amended to incorporate federal and state recovery guidelines.

To view the draft Recover Pensacola plan, visit cityofpensacola.com.

The plan has three primary goals:

Keep the curve flattened

Keep the trend downward

Reopen businesses safely

Through the phased reopening process proposed in the plan, progress can be halted or reversed based on a number of factors, including public safety impacts or healthcare system concerns.

Phase I includes reopening some city park facilities, including tennis courts, basketball courts and playgrounds, along with outdoor seating at restaurants if allowed by the state.

The City of Pensacola will continue to follow any directives or executive orders issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis and will adjust this plan if necessary to remain in compliance.

Mayor Robinson discussed the plan during his weekly press conference, which can be viewed here.

