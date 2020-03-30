Mayor of Pensacola says containment measures are top priority right now

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Mayor Grover Robinson of Pensacola says containing COVID-19 is one of the most important things the city is doing right now.

He says the city is making a lot of progress when it comes to testing, and every 24 hours we should have a better idea of how many people are testing positive. Robinson says by the end of the day on Monday, they should have around 90 percent of the tests back from Sacred Heart. He says there’s still a significant amount of capacity inside the hospitals.

The mayor is still asking people to not congregate in groups over 10, especially at the city parks. He’s also asking people who are waiting for their COVID-19 test results to self-isolate. The mayor said he does not believe we need a complete shutdown right now.

“We have not shut our businesses down,” Robinson said. “We have tried to maintain those businesses that are essential, and if you are not an at-risk person, you’re able to work.”

Mayor Robinson says he hopes to have things back to normal by May.

LATEST STORIES: