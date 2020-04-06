Mayor Grover Robinson continues to self isolate after testing negative for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) – Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson held a virtual press conference Monday morning where he spoke about his son’s Coronavirus diagnosis and how the family is doing.

Robinson has tested negative for COVID-19 but will continue to self isolate until he can take another test. He says his son is doing better.

“We are on day four at the Robinson house of being quarantined,” Robinson said. “He is doing fine and recovering. He’s young so he will be fine.”

As a precaution, city hall was deep cleaned and sanitized over the weekend. While in quarantine, Robinson says he will continue to do his duties from home. Mayor Robinson says he’s following city policy by not coming right back to work.

“City policy is, you need 14 days,” Robinson said. “I am continuing to quarantine with my family and I’m looking to take a test later this week just to be sure I’m all good and I don’t come back to city hall and contaminate anything.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida