Mayor Gardner calls special meeting with City Council to discuss COVID-19 mitigation plan

Unedited press release from the City of Prichard

Prichard, Alabama: On March 16, 2020, Mayor Jimmie Gardner will lead a discussion with the Prichard City Council and other participating agencies to align on critical issues that have arisen due to the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The discussion will highlight the City of Prichard’s next steps as they relate to Governor Ivey’s state of emergency, Prichard’s senior communities, the handling of non-essential functions, and engaging partner agencies to enact modified citizen-friendly policies during this pandemic.

If you have questions about the Special Call Meeting, please contact the Office of the Mayor via email at communications@thecityofprichard.org or telephone at (251) 452-7800. 

