Mayor: Fate of spring festivals, events depends on COVID-19 numbers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After the delay of Mardi Gras and Pensacon due to high COVID-19 numbers, there are questions about other spring events and festivals.

“We are seeing some trends come down,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “We need to still continue to do measures that we can to protect ourselves, wearing a mask, washing hands.”

There are 222 COVID-19 hospital patients in Escambia County. That number is slowly going down from the record 291 almost two weeks ago.

“We’re going to keep pushing vaccines,” Robinson said. “We’re going to keep pushing masks and what we can do and hopefully we’ll get the numbers down and we’d love to open everything back up. That’s what our whole goal is. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

The city is still not issuing new permits for outdoor events. For inside events, they must be at 25 percent capacity with masks and social distancing. The restrictions will continue through February 28. It only applies to city-permitted events and not private events.

“Most people are canceling anyways regardless of what the city says,” Robinson said.