Mayor encourages COVID-19 precautions going into the holidays

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson is encouraging everyone to wear masks and stay socially distant from others this holiday season as the county sees a spike in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“We saw that rapid ramp up into the 80s and 90s and we’ve kinda been, for two weeks now, bouncing around in the same area,” Mayor Robinson said.

Of those current 90 hospital patients, 72 are using ventilators.

This comes as we head into the time of the year when we are with extended family and shopping for the holidays.

Robinson is calling for everyone to do what they can to prevent the spread for the rest of the year.

“If you can do everything outside, you’re much less likely to get the virus,” Robinson said. “It’s not impossible to get the virus outside but you’re much less likely. So again, we would ask if you’re going to go inside, you’re going to be involved inside other places, that you wear a mask.”

Robinson said he hopes the city doesn’t get to the point where they have to consider any sort of lockdown which is concerning for many business owners.

“I don’t think it’s worth us speculating to say what we’re going to do one way or another down the road,” he said. “Again, we’ve said already that we will leave everything on the table and look at everything if we got to a point where there was a significant impact.”

To slow the spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding large family gatherings and try to do more online shopping this year.

