Mayor: 900 Mobile first responders tested for COVID-19, so far 3 found positive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mayor Stimpson says that 900 first responders were given a blood test for coronavirus and three have already been found positive for COVID-19.

In a press conference held by the City of Mobile and Mayor Sandy Stimpson Monday, Director Barber stated that 37 first responders have tested positive for the antibodies after taking the COVID-19 antibody test. Only three of those 37 tested positive for COVID-19 with the nasal test.

Doctors say testing positive with the swab shows you have the virus in your system however, having antibodies means you may have already been exposed to the virus. Therefore, you may not be actively sick because your body has already reacted to it.

Those 37 first responders were 13 firefighters and 24 officers that tested positive for the antibody.

According to Director Barber, three out of those 13 firefighters were tested through the PCR/nasal test and results found them to be negative. So, they have returned to work.

