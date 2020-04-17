Mayor: 30 citations, 172 stops for curfew violations in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said Friday police have issued 30 citations and had 172 stops for curfew violations in the city of Mobile.

The curfew begins at 10 p.m. and lasts until 5 a.m. Anyone in violation of the curfew will be ticketed. The curfew does exempt first responders, healthcare workers, people defined as vital workers, members of media, travelers going through the city and people experiencing homelessness. This curfew is also not limited to city lines, it also includes all of Mobile Police’s jurisdiction.

LATEST STORIES