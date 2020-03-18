MAWSS suspends disconnections during coronavirus crisis

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE

We are all in this together. To join in the efforts to create social distance during this pandemic, and do our part to protect our employees, customers, and the public health; there have been changes to our standard operating procedure for the foreseeable future.

We have suspended all disconnections for nonpayment effective immediately to assist our customers who are facing unusual financial hardships as a result of COVID-19. One of the most important safeguards for our community to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is handwashing. This small step ensures our customers have access to water during this time.

We have decided to close the lobby in both of our payment centers, Springhill Avenue and Park Forest (Moffett Road). The closures will take effect at 5:00 pm, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, and Monday, April 13, 2020, is the anticipated date for re-opening.

The outside kiosks will still be available, and there are several other payment options: Including telephone, 694-3164, online, bank draft, mail, and bill pay provided by your bank. You can stop, start, or transfer services online at www.mawss.com, and by speaking with a customer service agent by telephone.

Our customer service agents are being re-assigned to our call center, which you can reach at 694-3100 or cs.info@mawss.com during this time. “This is a fluid, ever-changing situation, and we will continue to monitor and move with it,” says Director Charles Hyland. We will continue to listen and learn and keep everyone updated.

We want you to feel confident about the safety of your water. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water. The EPA’s drinking water regulations require treatment at public water systems to remove or kill pathogens, including viruses.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have added some helpful resources about the relationship between COVID-19 and water and wastewater.

https://www.epa.gov/coronavirus/coronavirus-and-drinking-water-and-wastewater https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/water.html

Thank you for your understanding during these unprecedented times.

