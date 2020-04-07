Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation

Coronavirus

by: WCMH Web Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

Actor Matthew McConaughey is cheering up some seniors isolated in his home state of Texas. His family is also getting in on the fun.

Virtual bingo is the Oscar winner’s latest plan to help Texans get through the coronavirus pandemic. He played it with residents of the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living facility.

His wife, model Camila Alves, their children and his mother also joined the game.

It is not the first time McConaughey has tried to help his fellow Texans get through the crisis. He has been using video to spread information and inspiration.

McConaughey is urging people to take precautions and to take care of those who need it most.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories