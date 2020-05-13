Mattel to donate Barbies to children of first responders

New York, NY (CNN)–

First responders deserve our gratitude – now more than ever as we deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and toy company, Mattel, is expressing its gratitude with its new initiative, #thank you heroes program.

For every “Career Barbie” doll or playset sold, the company will donate a doll to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The program will benefit children of first responders fighting COVID-19. The program applies to purchases from Barbie’s website and participating retailers tomorrow through Sunday.