Mattel to donate Barbies to children of first responders

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

New York, NY (CNN)–

First responders deserve our gratitude – now more than ever as we deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and toy company, Mattel, is expressing its gratitude with its new initiative, #thank you heroes program.

For every “Career Barbie” doll or playset sold, the company will donate a doll to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The program will benefit children of first responders fighting COVID-19. The program applies to purchases from Barbie’s website and participating retailers tomorrow through Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories