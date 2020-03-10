U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz tests negative for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — Rep. Matt Gaetz announced on Twitter that he has tested negative for coronavirus after being exposed to it during the CPAC conference.
EARLIER STORY
WASHINGTON (WKRG) — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is self-quarantined after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Rep. Gaetz is not experiencing symptoms, the congressman tweeted, adding that he was tested for coronavirus on Monday and expects results soon.
The congressman made headlines last week for wearing a gas mask to a House vote on coronavirus funding.
Several other lawmakers, including Senator Ted Cruz and Representatives Paul Gosar and Doug Collins, have also self-quarantined.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- VA adopts ‘no visitor’ policy to safeguard nursing homes
- Dauphin Island Sea Lab asks citizens to help collect data from Mobile Bay
- Festival season brings new concerns about coronavirus
- In Brief: Police cordon off City Hall as man takes plastic explosives to gun buyback event
- Pensacola Police HQ temporarily locked down after 3 officers possibly exposed to fentanyl