U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz tests negative for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — Rep. Matt Gaetz announced on Twitter that he has tested negative for coronavirus after being exposed to it during the CPAC conference.

I've just been informed that my COVID-19 lab result was negative.



In an abundance of caution, I will remain under self-quarantine at the advice of medical professionals through Thursday at 2pm. I continue to feel fine and show no symptoms. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 10, 2020

EARLIER STORY

WASHINGTON (WKRG) — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is self-quarantined after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Gaetz is not experiencing symptoms, the congressman tweeted, adding that he was tested for coronavirus on Monday and expects results soon.

The congressman made headlines last week for wearing a gas mask to a House vote on coronavirus funding.

Several other lawmakers, including Senator Ted Cruz and Representatives Paul Gosar and Doug Collins, have also self-quarantined.

LATEST HEADLINES: