Massage therapists reopen, hope clients return in Alabama

Coronavirus

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Businesses that have close contact like salons, massage therapists, and gyms reopened in Alabama. Close contact is impossible to avoid in a massage. Most of the changes under the “safer at home order” are things massage therapists were already doing. Licensed massage therapist John Marcus Little gets back to work for the first time in weeks.

“I think everyone should do the best they can be as clean as they possibly can but also get back to life,” said the owner of Relax Massage in Daphne John Marcus Little. Little says he’s eager to get back to work and just hopes clients are eager to get back on the table.

“It’s exciting because I’m glad to be open but also nervous because I don’t know how quickly the business will pick back up, so it’s kind of unnerving in a way,” said Little. The face mask is the only change Little says he wasn’t doing already. Washing up before a session, appointments in advance, and wiping and cleaning up after a session was all par for the course before the pandemic. During the shutdown Little says he wasn’t even allowed to do at home massages for clients so he had to get a second job in another field

“They still checked on me as an individual which shows you just how personal massage therapy actually is to life, more than just bodywork,” said Little.

