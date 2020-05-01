Mass to resume in Pensacola Catholic diocese with congregation present

Unedited Press Release:

Bishop William A. Wack, CSC, resumes the celebration of Masses

with a congregation present beginning on May 6, 2020

PENSACOLA, FL (May 1, 2020) – Sunday and weekday Masses in the diocese will begin on May 6, 2020. Bishop Wack with pastors, priests, laypeople and health care experts have set safety guidelines in place to reopen churches to celebrate Mass with a congregation present. Due to these guidelines, which allow a limited number of people in churches at one time, a general dispensation from the Sunday obligation will remain. Social distancing will be practiced in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Some parishes in the diocese may not be ready to open immediately. Live streamed Masses will continue to be offered for those who are unable to attend.

For more information on what parishioners can expect when Masses are celebrated with a congregation present, visit https://ptdiocese.org/resuming-the-celebration-of-mass. To view Bishop Wack’s video announcement, visit https://vimeo.com/413689604.

