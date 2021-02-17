MCHD: Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics succeed in immunizing eligible people

Unedited press release from MCHD
MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD), in conjunction with the Alabama
Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Alabama Hospital Association, is pleased to announce that more than 24,000 vaccines were given last week between public health and local hospitals in Mobile County.
“Many thanks to all of those who participated,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County.
Please continue to abide by the Governor’s Safer at Home order, practice social distancing, wear a mask, and wash hands.