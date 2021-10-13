Masks ‘highly encouraged’ at Fairhope Film Festival Nov. 11-14

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Film Festival is back this year — with virtual viewing options for those not comfortable with attending in person.

Organizers say there was initially a note on the website mentioning proof of vaccination was required, but that was reversed with clarification of Alabama’s anti-vaccine passport legislation.

“At the conclusion of Monday’s meeting, we had a citizen stand up and say the fest was in violation of state law by requiring participants to prove they were vaccinated,” said Council President Jack Burrell. “But we looked at it, they’re no longer requiring it, so as far as we’re concerned it’s a moot point now.”

Now, the website reads: “The State of Alabama does not allow businesses and organizations to require proof of vaccination, so we highly encourage (but do not require) wearing masks at our indoor events.”

