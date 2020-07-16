Mask Mandate: Rules at the beach

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While beaches aren’t specifically mentioned in Gov. Kay Ivey’s mandatory mask mandate, the guidelines fall under the rules for “public outdoor spaces.”

The Governor’s Press Office clarified that the line “Each person shall shall wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times when within six feet of a person from another household in any of the following places…. or an outdoor public space where ten or more people are gathered,” includes beaches.

Exceptions to the mask mandate while at the beach include while swimming and while exercising when you can maintain a social distance from others.

Individual cities have not yet come out with any response as to how this will be monitored.

