Mardi Gras in the fall? Mobile County Health Officer urges organizations to move parades

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Could Mobile see Mardi Gras 2021 in the fall instead of the spring? Mobile County Health Officer Doctor Bert Eichold thinks it could be a good idea.

He said, “I think it’d be in the best interest of the parading organizations to strongly consider delaying the ’21 Mardi Gras season.”

Dr. Eichold is not suggesting canceling altogether, at least not yet. He did explain the decision of what to do is up to the parading organizations. He said, “The real decision will be at each municipal level, it will be potentially at the governor’s level, and it could potentially be at the health department’s level.”

He added, “Mardi Gras is important. Everybody wants it to be safe… Having it at a later date when we’re properly immunized and COVID-19 is not a factor is just something to think about… Wouldn’t it be fun to be able to celebrate in Mobile, Alabama, when 65 percent of the population has been vaccinated and properly immunized for COVID-19 to maybe delay Mardi Gras and have a great celebration to celebrate the end of COVID-19?”

Dr. Eichold said Mobile’s numbers are not going down. He said, “We had 200 people in the last 24 hours that have converted to being positive for Covid. Yesterday, we had 160. Those numbers are getting really high.”

He thinks we could soon hear a more concrete decision about whether to cancel or postpone Mardi Gras. Dr. Eichold expects Gov. Kay Ivey will include Mardi Gras in her next Safer at Home Order. He said, “I think it’s a topic that’s been made aware at the Governor’s office and I can’t predict or tell you what’ll be in her next order, but I think it’ll be something that will address large gatherings and Mardi Gras is an important event in our community and we’ll have to wait and see what she says.”

WKRG News 5 asked people in Downtown Mobile how they feel about moving Mardi Gras possibly all the way to football season.

Tatianne Bell said, “Well, probably the best option. I am in one of the organizations. I’m in the LaShe’s, Order of LaShe’s. We have canceled because we found it was the best interest of not just our members but also the city.”

Scott Gonzalez said, “I don’t think that really works since Fat Tuesday is the beginning of Lent and Lent is the 40 days before Easter, so it’s kind of would be a strange thing to try to put that in the middle of the summertime.”

The current Safer at Home Order expires in Alabama on Dec. 11.

LATEST STORIES: