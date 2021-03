MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday March 19th marks one year since the first coronavirus case was reported in Mobile County.

On this date in 2020, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) confirmed a child had tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, more than 510,000 cases have been reported in Alabama, including more than 37,000 in Mobile County.

The Mobile County Unified Command, which was created to respond to the pandemic, formally demobilized on Wednesday, March 17.