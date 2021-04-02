Many pleased COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is expanding

Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday morning the state will expand vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older beginning Monday, April 5th.

The Mobile County Health Department began immediately vaccinating those 16 and older during their vaccination clinic at the Mobile Cruise Terminal.

“We’re encouraged now the eligibility is opening up to everyone who is an adult,” said Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama’s State Health Officer.

More people will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of eligible residents to nearly four million.

“We’re expanding because we do feel like we have available supply,” said Dr. Harris

The state is supplying the vaccine to more than 700 locations, and more than 1.7 million doses have already been administered. The state receives about 115,000 first doses of the vaccine a week.

“This vaccine is our ticket back to normal. And y’all, we’re getting so close to getting COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, and until then, we need to keep wearing our masks, use common sense, use personal responsibility,” said Governor Kay Ivey.

Many we spoke with say they’re pleased with this latest announcement. “I think it’s a great thing, just the more coverage of the vaccine of our community. It just protects everyone from 16-85,” said one woman.

“If people have the choice, then they should be able to go and get it. But the option should be there I think,” said one man.

Health officials warn the pandemic isn’t quite over yet.

“We believe everyone ought to receive this vaccine. It’s the way Alabama gets back to normal, it’s the way we put all of this behind us,” said Dr. Harris.

The Mobile County Health Department says they will have a vaccination clinic on Monday, April 5, at the Alabama Cruise Terminal from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. They will have the Moderna vaccine that day, and will vaccinate those 18 and older.

Pfizer is available for those 16 and older. Johnson and Johnson and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines are both available for those 18 and older.

MCHD will also hold vaccination clinics on April 12 & 13 in Calvert at 4 Second Street. They will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone in the community who wants to get it from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.