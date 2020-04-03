Man spends savings to buy gas for nurses fighting COVID-19

(CNN) — Healthcare workers are risking their lives to care for patients infected with the novel coronavirus. So, a man in Detroit wanted to do something nice for them. Allen Marshall had been saving up for something he wanted for himself.
Instead, he decided to buy gas for nurses on Wednesday and Thursday “I just love them, and I want them to know that,” said Marshall.
Michigan has one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country.
