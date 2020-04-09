Man makes #MobileStrong masks for hospitals and community

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – From his loft apartment in downtown Mobile Richard McGill Hamilton is hard at work. Sewing is a hobby and as the founder of Mobile Fashion Week making masks was an easy decision.

“I’m planning to donate at least 100 a week. I’m doing about 25 masks a day to donate and by the end of the week when I’m donating those to USA Children’s & Women’s it’s about 100,” he said.

That amount is just going to USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital. He’s also donating masks to other area hospitals and has even started selling some to the community.

“I don’t want to get too dug into the orders where I’m missing out on the donation part of it which is where this started and where my heart is,” he said.

He said he plans to continue making masks until there’s no longer a need for them. To order a mask or to donate a product you can email makingmasksmobile@gmail.com.

“I’m just really impressed by everything that’s going on in the community and everyone just getting together. Let’s just keep it together and let’s just keep Mobile Strong,” he said.

