Malbis Lowe’s sets up clear barriers to separate customers from employees

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Lowe’s off Highway 90 in Malbis has implemented a COVID-19 precautionary measure we haven’t seen many other places yet.
Clear barriers are now set up at the registers, separating customers from employees.
The store also has X’s on the floor marking where customers should stand while waiting in line.
