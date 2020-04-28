Make sure those on the front lines know you care

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We could all use some positive vibes right now. Those on the front lines may need us now more than ever. That’s why some staff members at USA Health decided to start ‘Caring Connections.’ It’s a way for us to let hospital employees and patients know we’re thinking of them.

Typically, there are always people coming and going at our local hospitals. But the coronavirus pandemic really slowed things down, limiting visitors.

“We recognize that it’s really challenging for the community to have a connection with our patients and employees right now because they’re not able to come to our facility like they normally are,” said Kim Warren, Director of Patient Relations, USA Health.

Caring Connections was born due to that limited visitation. It’s a way for the community to reach out to patients and employees at USA Health with inspiring messages.

“You’re able to send a general message to all of our patients or employees. Something that can really lift their spirits. Or you’re able to provide a specific personal message to a patient or an employee,” Warren said.

You can send a message online when you visit www.usahealthsystem.com/covid-19. Click the red COVID-19 message at the top of the page. Then scroll down to Caring Connections. Click that to see the online form to submit your message.

“Really it’s just kind words, telling our front line staff, keep up the good work. You’re doing a great job, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. And then our patients have also gotten messages that really inspire them and we hope that it’s going to help in their road to recovery,” Warren said.

Warren is part of that front line, and she tells Cherish Lombard that these messages mean a lot to her personally during this extra stressful time.

She said, “It means a lot because we’re here every single day and we have that anxiety that we could bring something home to our families. But I think with that fear comes just this extra bit of compassion that you want to give out to those patients when you communicate with their family and each other. I think that our comradery has been so much greater since all this started to go on. We really rely on each other and we’ve really come together during a time like this to help our patients through it all.”

Your general messages will be displayed on monitors throughout USA Health facilities. Personal messages will be delivered– with precautions as to not spread germs– to individuals they’re addressed to in cards.

This is another reminder and a way to show, we are all in this together.

