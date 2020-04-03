Maintaining sobriety during the COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For those struggling with addiction, the isolation that comes with social distancing can bring the potential for relapse. Many recovering addicts rely on group meetings that are no longer happening because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Substance abuse counselors say it’s important for people to focus on the things they can control rather than the things they cannot. Counselors say there are still ways to get support even during the pandemic.

“You can call your therapist. You can reach out to your sponsor if you have one,” said Halie Jones, Assistant Director of Substance Abuse at AltaPointe Health.

Therapists with AltaPointe are working to reach those they know are most at risk. They’re doing more sessions on the phone or through video conference.

“We’re actually doing more services than we were before so that we can make sure that they’re staying stable enough in this time of need,” said Jones.

