Lynwood Nursing Home yet to release number of coronavirus cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Another nursing home in Mobile is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, Lynwood Nursing Home, but we don’t know the extent of the outbreak just yet.

Lynwood Nursing Home says they cannot release to us the number of cases they are dealing with at this time, so we can’t say just yet how it compares to the outbreak at Crowne Healthcare where just a few miles down the road 10 people died after testing positive for the virus.

Like Crowne, Lynwood says it is following CDC guidelines to stop the spread. As we reported on Tuesday, The National Guard will be cleaning Crowne this week, but as for Lynwood they have not released their plan for sanitizing and cleaning.

We reached out to Lynwood today to gain answers to our many questions about their plan moving forward and we received a statement that said in part “We are unable to share any additional details due to privacy restrictions, but all residents and their family members have been individually contacted and we are working closely with the Alabama Dept of Health.”

We plan on continuing to press the facility for answers on how big this outbreak is and what they are doing about it.

You can read the full statement from Tuesday here: https://www.wkrg.com/mobile-county/lynwood-healthcare-and-rehab-center-confirms-covid-19-outbreak/

