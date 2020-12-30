Loved ones of first Mobile county COVID-19 victim urge others to take virus seriously

MOBILE, Ala.(WKRG) — The first coronavirus death in Mobile County was a little over nine months ago and their loved ones remembered them in a big way Wednesday.

Wayman Henry, a staple Mobile area musician would have been 67 today. His loved ones gathered at Sage Park to celebrate him and honor his life. Sylvester Parsons, a friend and coworker said, “he was a special person. He was like my right-hand man, whenever I needed something he was right there with me.” Wayman’s wife Tina mentioned his love of music when describing him “Music was his number one thing. He played for us at home all the time, so I’m missing that, I’m missing his jokes. Just some of those fond memories I’m holding on to.”

Wayman lost his battle to COVID-19 back on March 27th. Since a funeral couldn’t happen at the time due to the CDC guidelines in place then, the celebration today was two-fold. It was a celebration of life and a reminder that with this new surge in cases the time to take the virus seriously is now. Tina urges for just that, “I hope and pray that everyone takes this virus serious. It shouldn’t have to hurt like this. We shouldn’t have to keep losing loved ones, I’m seeing husbands and wives. I mean it could have been me.”

LATEST STORIES:

