Lodging payments postponed for Hangout Fest attendees

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hangout Fest posted the following update Tuesday March 24 on their website.

Hangout Fest 2020 (May 15 – 17) currently falls just after the end of the CDC’s recommended timeline for a stoppage of public gatherings in order to help slow the COVID-19 crisis.

It remains our hope to keep the event moving forward as planned, but given the rapidly changing landscape, we are currently planning for multiple scenarios and are working with appropriate authorities and major lodging companies in the area to provide answers and solutions for our fans as quickly as possible.



LODGING INFO The following vacation rental companies have agreed to postpone any further deposits or payments from our fans until May 1st.

Brett Robinson

Meyer Vacation Rentals

Spectrum Resorts (Beach Club & Turquoise)

Lucky Bird Vacation Rentals

Beachball Properties

Young’s Suncoast Vacation Rentals

Bender Vacation Rentals

The following hotels (if booked directly through them) have agreed to postpone any further deposits or payments from our fans until May 1st.

The Lodge at Gulf State Park

Courtyard by Marriott Gulf Shores

Staybridge Suites Gulf Shores

Hampton Inn Gulf Shores

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Gulf Shores

Fans are encouraged to reach out directly to the company associated with your hotel, condo and/or beach house for full details regarding updated reservation policies.