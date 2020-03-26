Lodging payments postponed for Hangout Fest attendees

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hangout Fest posted the following update
Hangout Fest 2020 (May 15 – 17) currently falls just after the end of the CDC’s recommended timeline for a stoppage of public gatherings in order to help slow the COVID-19 crisis.
It remains our hope to keep the event moving forward as planned, but given the rapidly changing landscape, we are currently planning for multiple scenarios and are working with appropriate authorities and major lodging companies in the area to provide answers and solutions for our fans as quickly as possible.
LODGING INFO The following vacation rental companies have agreed to postpone any further deposits or payments from our fans until May 1st.
Spectrum Resorts (Beach Club & Turquoise)
Young’s Suncoast Vacation Rentals
The following hotels (if booked directly through them) have agreed to postpone any further deposits or payments from our fans until May 1st.
Courtyard by Marriott Gulf Shores
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Gulf Shores
Fans are encouraged to reach out directly to the company associated with your hotel, condo and/or beach house for full details regarding updated reservation policies.https://www.hangoutmusicfest.com/event-updates/
