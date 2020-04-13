Loda Bier Garten to close both locations during COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Loda Bier Garten announced on social media Monday that they will temporaory close both lcoations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of today, we are temporarily closing both locations of Loda Bier Garten until further notice. This was not an easy decision to make, but a necessary one during this time of uncertainty. Once this pandemic situation is under control, we WILL be back and we look forward to celebrating that day with YOU! Please enjoy this time with your families at home and continue to support all the restaurants who continue to stay open during this time.Loda Bier Garten FB page
LATEST STORIES:
- Walmart customers can now use SNAP benefits with Grocery Pickup
- Northwest Florida salon offering free haircuts for essential workers
- White House coronavirus task force plans Monday briefing
- Former Senate staffer accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault
- VIDEO: Drone video shows Mississippi storm damage