LoDa Bier Garten serves up 500 free meals for unemployed service workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LoDa Bier Garten in Downtown Mobile had a lot more business Thursday than most other days since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“100 an hour is what we were averaging. So it’s uh – pumping out some hamburgers,” said Matthew Golden, the owner of LoDa Bier Garten.

The restaurant served 500 free meals to unemployed service industry workers. Budweiser Busch Distributing, which is based in Mobile, sponsored the meals, to help out those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve seen a community come together of employees, operators, customers, friends, family, come together like I’ve never seen before. It’s been so rewarding, satisfying, and what a blessing it’s been to be open and be able to see these faces every day,” said Golden.

The restaurant says they were practicing social distancing while helping out their community.

And of course, were using personal protective gear.

“We have LoDa Bier Garten face masks on. My wife, she’s a school teacher. She found a video on youtube, so we had one of our managers yesterday put those together for our staff,” said Golden.

The restaurant marked off points 6 feet apart for people to stand while waiting in line. They also had police officers out there to help break up any groups, if they needed to.

But, they wanted to try to make the experience as normal as possible.

“We spent the day getting the restaurant back together because I wanted people to see when they came up to the window, barstools down, neons on,” said Golden. He continued, “I think it gave people some sort of normalcy.”

Golden says he hopes that the love that was shown to them is spread around.

