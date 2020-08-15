Loda ArtWalk returns to Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Loda ArtWalk had a soft re-launch downtown Friday evening, in a hybrid event featuring both sidewalk sales and galleries as well as virtual events on Facebook live.

This is the first time organizers have held the event on the downtown streets since March, when they ceased operations due to COVID-19. Social distancing and masks were required Friday.

“I knew when we were in the process of geting this business started, I wanted to come to ArtWalk and to sell,” said Miguel Gimenez, co-owner of Frozen Amigos all-natural Mexican ice pops. “We were so excited that we were having ArtWalk start again.”

The evening rain put a slight damper on the event’s return, but businesses took it all in good stride.

“Well, you know, it is what it is – you can’t control the weather,” said Mike Piercy, owner of Pat’s Downtown.

