MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When things get people talking, we want to hear from you. On Friday’s the 4 on 5 we take hot topics to the streets.

A COVID-19 vaccine is in the process of being distributed, but some need it more than others.

The New York Times worked with experts to create a custom tool that determines where you fall in the timeline.

We show you how it works – and how people in Mobile feel about it – in the video above.

LATEST STORIES: