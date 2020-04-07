Locals donate masks to Fairhope PD

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department wants to thank community members for dropping face masks off at the department.
Police tell us several people have done so.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Tuesday briefing
- Jeff Sessions: Doug Jones is a ‘disgrace to the great state of Alabama’
- Feeding The Gulf Coast in need of volunteers
- Athletes already qualified for Tokyo Games get to keep spots
- Prichard’s Personnel Board approves hazard pay for first responders