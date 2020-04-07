Locals donate masks to Fairhope PD

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) -- There are several food banks in the News 5 area working hard to provide meals to families in need. Feeding The Gulf Coast is one of those organizations and they need help. Community Engagement Coordinator Aubrey Grier says Coronavirus has created some challenges, like how to get volunteers in the warehouse while following CDC guidelines.

"We don't want to have more than 5 to 10 volunteers in here at a time, depending on what they are doing," Grier said. "Just because of the space."