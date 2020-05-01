Local UPS drivers, Fairhope community groups provide lunch to community

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local group of UPS drivers, Fairhope United Methodist Church and the Fairhope Rotary Youth Club wanted to help feed the community Friday, to help people out as we delve further into the pandemic.

Volunteers wore masks and gloves as they served lunch at the Rotary Youth Club.

The Rotary Club also handed out canned goods to whoever needed them.

