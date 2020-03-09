Local shoppers buy in bulk due to fear of Coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fear over COVID-19 is causing people to buy supplies in bulk. Lines have been long at places like Sam’s Club and Costco on the Gulf Coast.

It’s similar to how people prepare for hurricanes. Items like bottled water, paper products, and cleaning supplies are selling quickly. There were some empty shelves at Sam’s Club Monday morning.

“They are totally out of paper towels,” said one shopper. “They have no hand sanitizer at all,” said another.

Due to the demand, stores are beginning to set limits on what people can buy. Sam’s Club stores in Mobile and Daphne have limits on cleaning supplies and water. Costco in Mobile has a two per membership limit on bottled water, paper towels, and toilet paper.

Many shoppers say they are stocking up not because they’re scared themselves, but because other people are. So, they want to make sure they have the essentials before everything is sold out.

Costco employees at McGowin Park were wiping cart handles down with disinfectant wipes before customers took them on Monday morning. Costco has also stopped serving free samples.

LATEST STORIES: