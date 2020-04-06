Local Shell station giving free gas to healthcare workers and first responders

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The owner of a local Shell Merrimart gas station in Mobile County tells News 5 they will offer three free gallons a week to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The location on Rangeline Road in Theodore will give the free gallons out every Monday to Wednesday to workers that show a form of job identification.
DETAILS:
- 6630 Rangeline Road Theodore Alabama 36582
- 3 gallons of gas (anytime MON-WED)
- Must show job I.D. or badge
The owner is offering this deal as a helping hand during the crisis.
