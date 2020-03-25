Local restaurant looking to help truckers

Mobile, Ala (WKRG) – One local restaurant is looking to help truckers after seeing the hardships they are enduring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

1031 Meals is a meal prep and health cafe in Mobile, owned by husband and wife Ben and Erin Akey. They recently put out a video on their Facebook page inviting trucker driver to come visit them. That post has since gotten over 76,000 views. Ben says “We just wanted to do something to let the truckers know hey,we have a nice clean bathroom, we have a big parking lot here and we have hot food. You guys want to come and get something to eat and use our restroom, take a break for a few minutes come see us. We just felt like this was our obligation.”

The Akey’s say the response to the video has been amazing and several truck drivers have written them on Facebook to say they plan on coming to visit soon. When asked why they posted the video their response was simple. Erin Akey says ” It is just important right now. Truckers are bringing us the supplies we need and we need to take care of them.”

For those drivers who do come to visit they are also offering a trucker special of a $5 hot plate. And their community effort doesn’t stop there. They are also offering free delivery to any military base, first responders or medical facility in the Mobile area during these unprecedented times.

“We are just trying to do everything we can to be good community partners and just do our part.” says Erin Akey.

