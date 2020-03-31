Local organization to hold ‘virtual baby showers’ for military moms

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A local organization is doing its part to make sure military mothers don’t go without baby showers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce Department of Military Affairs and Department of External Affairs will be hosting “Virtual Baby Showers/‘Shower in a Box’” for military moms in the Escambia and Santa Rosa County areas. This effort is made in partnership with the leaders of NAS Pensacola Spouses Network.

The “Shower in a Box” includes:

Gifts for the mother and the child

Essential items for the mother and baby (diapers, wipes, etc)

Opportunity for a virtual baby shower with family and friends complete with a live video link and electronic invitations so the mothers can open the box with their family.

Soon-to-be military mothers or spouses of military with due dates from March to June qualify the program.

Mothers who would like to participate have been registering through military spouses networks on Facebook, said Sara Lefevers, director of external affairs at the Greater Pensacola Chamber. If mothers aren’t a part of those Facebook groups, they can reach out to the chamber.

The Chamber is accepting donations through a registry now through June 15, and there’s an option for a cash donation as well.

Follow this link to the registry or to make a cash donation.

Registry: https://www.babylist.com/military-mommies-baby

