Local non-profit feeding families in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — One Meal Food pantry in Saraland called News 5 Wednesday to say they are giving out meals to families during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Organizers with One Meal say they have food to feed around 50-75 families Wednesday, they plan to have more Thursday, March 26.

PICK UP INFORMATION:

Open from 8am till 3pm

1120 D Joaneen Dr Saraland Al.

Limited items.

They are taking donations to keep the giving going. You can find Pay Pal and Venmo information on their facebook page.

