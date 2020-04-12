Local Mobile resident to celebrate Easter, 50th anniversary of Apollo 13 by feeding healthcare workers in spaceship vehicle

Unedited press release from Spacewalk
MOBILE, AL : Local resident and philanthropist Frank Shurlock has made a lunar vehicle in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the historic mission of Apollo 13. He will be holding a press conference with local officials before heading to area hospitals to celebrate Easter and give out food to nurses and healthcare heroes that have been taking care of those with the coronavirus. The purpose of this mission is to put a smile on their faces during a tough time.
In 1970, the Apollo 13 spacecraft was launched from Cape Canaveral Fla., on the third US moon landing mission. The attempt was aborted after the oxygen tank exploded but the astronauts safely returned to earth. Due to coronavirus, celebrations across the United States have been rescheduled.
The lunar mobile is a state of the art replica of a NASA spaceship on wheels. It was used to feed Hurricane Katrina victims in New Orleans and other natural disasters. Frank Shurlock is a local Orlando resident that’s family invented the bouncy houses used in amusement parks across the nation.
WHEN: TOMORROW. SUNDAY, APRIL 12, 2020 @ 2:00 PM
WHERE: 251 N BAYOU STREET, MOBILE, ALABAMA (OUTSIDE ENTRANCE OF COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT)
