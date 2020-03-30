Local Mobile-Pensacola Subway® Restaurants are Addressing the Coronavirus, Offering Special Meal Discounts

MOBILE-PENSACOLA (WKRG) – Local Mobile-Pensacola Subway Restaurants address the coronavirus pandemic in a letter, offering special meal discounts to help during this time of need.

Read the full letter below:

Hello,

Like many in our community, Team Subway takes the health and safety of our guests and team seriously. Our restaurants are independently owned and operated by small business people. Our teams continue to work hard to keep our restaurants open for takeout and delivery, and we need our community’s support. We remain committed to serving our guests in the best possible manner while providing an opportunity for people to keep working.

To further help during this time, Subway Restaurants are offering a Family Take Out Special. Stop by your local restaurant and Get a free Footlong when you buy two. (Additional charges for extras. Free sub of equal/lesser price. At participating restaurants. No additional discount. Not valid on delivery.)

Free delivery is also now available through all providers that are applicable to your market. Use promo code: SUBWAYNOW to waive all delivery fees on your next purchase. (Limited time only. Select areas. $0 Delivery fee. Other Services, fees & limitations may apply.)

In addition to being available for takeout and delivery, we have made the following adjustments to our operations:

• Our restaurant locations remain open for lunch and dinner. Please check the hours of operations at your local Subway restaurant.

• Subway continues to reinforce our existing best in class health and food safety protocols with our team, such as frequent and proper handwashing, glove use, and ensuring employees who are ill stay home and seek medical attention

• In addition we are staying apprised on the evolving guidance regarding Covid19 protocol and quickly adjusting accordingly.

