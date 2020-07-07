Local independent music venues join push for federal aid amid COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several local music venues have joined the push to get federal funding to help independent music venues to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Music venues across the nation are struggling to keep their doors open due to COVID-19. They were some of the first businesses to close at the beginning of the pandemic, and will likely be one of the last to open.

The National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA, is made up of nearly 2,000 independent venues across the US. They are all working together to ask Washington for targeted legislation to help them survive the pandemic.

It’s called #SaveOurStages, and one of the specific things they are currently asking lawmakers for, is to support the RESTART Act, which would ensure the survival of independent venues across the nation.

They are asking for everyone to send a letter to Congress, asking them to support this initiative and ‘save independent music venues.’

Local venues: Soul Kitchen, Alabama Music Box, and The Merry Widow in Mobile, as well as the Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola are all listed as members.

According to NIVA, more than 90% of their members report they will close permanently in a few months without federal funding.

