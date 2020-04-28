Local group selling masks gets ad account shut down on Facebook

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A man along with his wife and sister-in-law are working to sew and sell masks but Facebook has banned some of their posts and disabled their ad account.

Aaron Thompson’s wife Mata Thompson and her sister Yuwada Storbeck have sewn more than 1,000 masks in Navarre.

While they sew, Aaron takes care of the orders and helps customers from overseas. He just started a website . He says it’s hurt them not being able to advertise anymore on Facebook.

“I started doing a Facebook sponosred ad and it ran for about five days and we were pulling in about 1,200 customers a day then one day I was going to double the ad amount I was paying them and then they just deactivated my account,” Thompson said.

He isn’t sure exactly why the ad account was disabled. He said he has been emailing back and forth with different Facebook support employees for the past week as they work to figure it out. Some of their posts in buy/sell groups were banned because Facebook said too many messages were being sent on Messenger.

He is a disabled Army veteran from Fort Walton Beach working as a contractor in Africa. He thinks maybe because of his location, it seemed suspicious, but he hopes those who need a mask will still reach out to them.

“They’re washable, reusable, three layer masks,” he said. “We make ours three layer..My wife and her sister are all about quality..everything is 100 percent cotton.”

They’ve given discounted and free masks to healthcare workers, the homeless and those who need them but can’t pay. Otherwise, masks are $10 each. They are sending them in the mail and doing contactless pickup locally at their house. If demand increases, Thompson said they can keep up.

“I have 20 more sewers and fabric cutters on standby just waiting to see if we get the orders in..prepared to ramp it up and get it moving,” he said.

