Local elementary school choir wows in virtual concert

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A local elementary school choir never stopped singing, despite not being together due to the coronavirus.

The Sweet Singers of the South from Hellen Caro Elementary School in Pensacola, FL have overcome school closures and concert cancellations, but they still wanted to bring everyone an uplifting virtual choir performance of “Sing,” by Pentatonix. They turned to the virtual world!

Choir director, Joshua Kaye sent WKRG more information about the performance.

He said, “Under the direction of Joshua Kaye and Andrea Daudelin, over forty students between the ages of 9 and 11 completed weekly online rehearsals over the last two months. Each student recorded their own singing performance, at home, and uploaded them to Mr. Kaye for compilation, mixing, and editing.”

“We are so proud of the effort that these young singers have put forth in making this project,” said Mr. Kaye, music teacher and Grammy Award Educator Quarterfinalist. “It is amazing to see how their determination and hard work paid off.”

